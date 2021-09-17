CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Almost Got Snagged

By Edie Weinstein
Cover picture for the articleAs I continue working with relationship coach Lori Ann Davis, whose skills are highlighted on the new show Radical Dating, I had been exploring the idea of learning to trust men to be supportive, present and available. In fact, I had asked for it specifically. In my experience over the years with dating websites I had become adept at sorting out the players from those who genuinely wanted to get to know the woman behind the words on my profile….or so I thought. As a career therapist, I was sure I had seen and heard it all. As an interfaith minister, I have officiated at the weddings couples who met online, so I know that it is possible to meet one’s soulmate/lovemate/sweetie in that vast ocean of possible partners.

