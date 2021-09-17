Almost Got Snagged

It is now a snowy, late autumn Philadelphia area night. Thanksgiving has passed, and the winter holidays that celebrate the coming of the light are before me. When spring was newly budding, I began working with Lori Ann Davis, whose skills are highlighted on the series called Radical Dating. Our weekly and now once a month Skype sessions have guided me through the process of creating a wonderful romantic relationship. In the interim, I have had some dates, an almost leap into a relationship, and a catfishing experience that left me shaking my head in bewilderment and honed my Spidey Sense about mating, dating and relating. The One for whom I have wished, has not yet shown up, or if so, I have not recognized his presence. I have done ‘the work,’ for years in preparation, writing copious articles on the topic, healed some core wounds, let go of old worn out beliefs about what union means.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO