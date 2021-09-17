Eau Claire law enforcement celebrate donation buying body cams
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police officers and Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies will soon have a new addition to their uniform, body cameras. Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus and Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Kramer officially accepted a $949,000 donation from local organization PESI, Inc. Friday. The money will pay for body cams and replace both departments’ current dash-cam and interview room recording systems.www.weau.com
Comments / 0