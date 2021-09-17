‘Big Brother 23’ episode 32 recap: Did Derek, Kyland or Xavier win Head of Household? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

On Thursday night, the second double eviction of “ Big Brother ” Season 23 resulted in the eliminations of Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha . That left only four Cookout members still in the game: Derek Frazier , Kyland Young , Xavier Prather and outgoing Head of Household Azah Awasum . Since Azah was not eligible to compete in this week’s HOH competition, that meant the power would go to one of the guys. So who pulled out the victory on this special Friday episode, and which two houseguests did he nominate for eviction?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "Big Brother" recap of Season 23, Episode 32 to find out what happened Friday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 31st episode , host Julie Chen Moonves shocked the Final 6 when she informed them they were in the midst of a historic second consecutive double eviction. First up, Tiffany was ousted by a 3-0 vote over Hannah. Azah then won her first HOH comp of the season, and she nominated Hannah and Xavier. When Kyland won the Power of Veto, he took Xavier off the block, so Derek, the only eligible player, took his place on the chopping block. Kyland and Xavier then voted 2-0 to send Hannah to the jury house. How will tonight’s Head of Household shake up the game? Let’s go!

8:07 p.m. – Following last night’s double eviction, Big D is thrilled that he’s still in the house but he does not like the Veto stunt Kyland pulled. He wants Kyland and Xavier to be loyal to him, not each other. Azah is thrilled to have won her first HOH, but the double eviction was pretty intense. She never solidified a deal with Hannah, but the boys have had her back all season. Azah felt her best shot at making the final three was staying true to Xavier and Big D. She admits to lying to Hannah prior to her eviction. She seems proud of her move and oblivious to the fact the men are working together.

8:12 p.m. – Kyland tells Hannah he plans on saving Xavier with the Veto. He then lies to her and tells her he thinks they can save her. Kyland’s jury management is a complete disaster. Next, Xavier tells Hannah he will vote to keep her. Wow! When the Veto was used, Big D was livid because it was not a part of his plan. Then, Xavier decides to vote to evict Hannah along with Kyland so he appears loyal to Kyland. Azah feels like Kyland played her by pulling Xavier off the block and putting Big D in danger. Yes, Azah, you got played!

8:18 p.m. – Following Hannah’s eviction, Xavier pulls Kyland into the bathroom. They debrief what just happened and commit again to a final two. But Kyland can’t let Big D know that! Xavier wants Kyland to feel comfortable with him, but Xavier’s actual final two deal is with Big D. Xavier wants to bring Big D to the final two, but as a backup plan he wants to make sure Kyland will take him. Smart man! Xavier has to win this game. Any other winner at this point would just be embarrassing. Later, Azah asks Big D why the men would put him through that. He tells her to let it go and focus. Next, Big D confronts Xavier. Big D thinks he deserves that spot in the final two and questions if Xavier is working with Kyland. Xavier smooths things over. In what universe is Big D playing this game? What has he done to deserve a spot in the final two? I’ve watched this season pretty closely.

8:35 p.m. – It’s now time for the HOH competition. As the outgoing HOH, Azah cannot compete. This is a “CSI: Vegas” themed competition and the players will collect evidence to identify the primary suspect that stole the HOH key. Once they find a clue, they must head back to a lab and match it with evidence on the wall. Once they believe they have five correct pieces of evidence, they will hit their buzzer and lock in their time. The player to complete this task the fastest will become the new HOH. The evidence is basically pictures of things like fingerprints and DNA, so it’s not that easy to memorize every detail. Big D is doing okay, but he misses small details and has to switch out three of his evidence cards. Xavier moves much more quickly, but has a couple of errors of his own. It’s difficult to know who has the better time based on these edited clips, but it appears that Kyland had the most calm process with the least mistakes. But was he fast?

8:46 p.m. – It’s time to find out the results of the HOH competition. Big D finished in 15:44. Kyland finished in 14:52. Xavier finished in 10:18. Xavier has won this HOH! In the Diary Room, Xavier begins to cry when he realizes he has made the final three and is in a very good position to win $750,000. Then, Big D complains about how he constantly loses and is forced to ride the coattails of others. Kyland is furious that he lost this HOH competition. He trusts Xavier to protect him, but if someone else wins the Veto, there is nothing Xavier can do. Later, Kyland congratulates Xavier and sits down for a chat. Kyland is now paranoid that he is at the bottom of this foursome. In the Diary Room, Xavier says Kyland’s fears are justified and if he doesn’t win the Veto, his game is in jeopardy. Xavier’s true allegiance is to Big D, not Kyland.

8:55 p.m. – Xavier talks to Azah and she asks him if he has a final two deal with Kyland. He denies it. Then she asks if he would tell her the truth about it and he says, maybe? So Xavier basically says yes without saying yes. Azah is deflated when she realizes her and Big D could be sitting on the block next to each other. Once again she feels played. Next, Xavier talks to Big D about their options moving forward. Xavier says he feels confident they can beat Azah in the final HOH, but Kyland would be more difficult. Xavier wants to plant a small seed in Big D’s head that Kyland should go home. Big D would have all the blood on his hands and Kyland would have no animosity towards Xavier in the jury house. Big D is torn because he’s practically in love with Kyland at this point. He has no clue that Kyland is literally the only player in the house who doesn’t want to sit next to him at the end.

8:59 p.m. – It’s time for the nomination ceremony. Xavier puts Azah and Kyland on the block. Azah thinks she will be heading home if she loses this Veto. Big D remains paranoid as well. Xavier says if he wins the Veto he’s going to leave nominations the same and let Big D decide. He wants no blood on his hands and will do whatever he can to convince Big D to evict Kyland without sounding too forceful. Well played Xavier, well played.

