Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Below-Average Temperatures This Winter In Oklahoma
It’s hard to believe we are already talking about winter weather with this summer heat still lingering around in Oklahoma. But, before we know it we will be pulling out the winter coats and it looks like you’re going to want to get all the winter gear out for the 2021-2022 season. The Farmer’s Almanac released their winter weather outlook and Oklahoma is predicted to have below-average temps. I know, I know, that’s not what you want to hear after the harsh winter we just endured.
Keep scrolling to learn more about this winter weather prediction.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
How do you feel about this prediction? If you would like to read the Farmer’s Almanac extended forecast article, click here.
If you enjoy exploring Oklahoma in the winter, check out these 14 places that are beautiful, even when the weather is cold.
Comments / 26