Room for improvement: Bye week comes at perfect time for Horned Frogs’ secondary

One of TCU head football coach Gary Patterson’s classic mantras has always been “just win by one.” After winning by two, 34-32 against California-Berkeley, Patterson has two weeks to make adjustments to his pass defense before facing SMU after Cal quarterback Chase Garbers finished his afternoon in Fort Worth with 309 passing yards including two touchdowns. Garbers completed four passes of 40 or more yards: gains of 49, 54, 68, and 42.