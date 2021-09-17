CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damaged B-2 Moved To A Hangar Days After Skidding Off Runway, Airspace Restriction Lifted

By Tyler Rogoway
After having airspace within miles of it restricted for nearly three days, Whiteman AFB is back open again and the stricken B-2 has been secured. After being damaged during an emergency landing that saw the bomber depart the runway Whiteman AIr Force Base in Missouri in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, September 14th, a stricken B-2 has finally been moved off the grass and into a hangar. The prized stealth bomber had come to a rest on its wing following an apparent main landing gear collapse after experiencing a major malfunction in flight. A temporary flight restriction was put into place around the B-2's home base as recovery and investigative efforts following the mishap commenced.

