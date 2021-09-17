Police stunned after nearly $500,000 worth of luxury cars stolen right off lot in Allegheny County

WEXFORD, Pa — One local police chief told Channel 11 that a recent crime spree in his community could be one for the history books.

Northern Regional Police Chief John Sicilia said the stolen cars are worth nearly $500,000.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

One Bentley, For F250 Platinum Truck, Two Mercedes Benz and Two BMWs were stolen from the Bentley Pittsburgh dealership along route 19 early Thursday morning. Chief Sicilia says the crime started across the street at the enterprise in Warrendale, where the same group stole several license plates from rental cars to use on the Bentleys.

The chief says thieves then broke into the Bentleys by manipulating the key lock box on each car.

“We did enter the license plates and the vehicles into NCIC so any police officer around the country who would run that plate or VIN it would come back stolen.”

It now appears the thieves left the state and the cars are long gone. So far police have been able to locate one Bentley which was found abandoned in Summerville, West Virginia.

“We are working to process that vehicle for any kind of evidence we’ve been working with the PA state police auto theft task force but at this time we don’t have any suspects.”