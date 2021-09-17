Special Weather Statement issued for Rice by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-17 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rice A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Rice County through 700 PM CDT At 610 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Lyons, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lyons and Little River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
