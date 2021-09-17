CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Alex Lozowski kicks Saracens past Bristol on winning return to big time

By Gerard Meagher at Ashton Gate
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVTpn_0bznJdZg00
Alex Lozowski kicks the ball to the corner to set a try for Alex Lewington. Lozowski also kicked seven penalties as Saracens returned to the Premiership in style with a 26-9 victory at Bristol Bears.

So much for new horizons. This was the same old Saracens – suffocating, stifling and ultimately supremely successful. On their return to the Premiership after a season of shame in the second tier they ground Bristol down before breaking their spirit to give the rest of the league a reminder of just how bloody-minded they can be. That it came without the razzle-dazzle that marked the climax to last season’s Premiership will not bother them in the slightest. In fact, they will relish it.

That they did so in front of more than 19,000 supporters – the biggest UK rugby crowd for 18 months – will make their manner of victory all the sweeter and their statement all the louder. The fact that they made it when missing so many star names is all the more ominous for their rivals.

Their performance was both defensively dogged and emphatic, with the excellent Alex Lozowski kicking 21 points from fly-half and Alex Lewington adding the only try late on. Considering Saracens began their season in the Championship with an embarrassing defeat by Cornish Pirates, Mark McCall was understandably content. “We talked about not worrying too much as we knew we were playing a very good side,” he said. “They get a gold star for unity and effort. We will get stronger as the year gets on, but it is only one game. We are delighted to be back.”

Bristol, for their part, seemed inhibited, too conservative rather than playing with the abandon they did last season. If the fact that there is no relegation again this season is to give way to a collective attacking brand of rugby, it is evidently going to take a little while. It will also take time to get used to the law trials with sides trying, and desperately failing, to take advantage of the 50:22 kick.

“It’s been a couple of years that we haven’t scored a try – we missed chances. But you have to credit Sarries, they are back and hassled us right the way through,” said Pat Lam, whose five-year contract extension was announced earlier in the day. “Everyone knows that’s why they are favourites but we made too many mistakes.”

Saracens are, indeed, the favourites with most bookmakers to crown their return to the Premiership with the title in June but there can be little doubting that, shorn of their five rested British & Irish Lions, their squad has a threadbare look to it. Billy Vunipola was the standout name in their side but the depth that they could boast when the dominant force in England and Europe is simply not there any more.

Listen to their less heralded players in the buildup to this curtain-raiser, however, and clearly they felt they had a point to prove. For Saracens are evidently motivated to make their presence felt back in the top tier. After the opening round of kick-tennis – of which there were many more – Bristol had plenty of the ball but Saracens’ defence remains among the most resolute around. Callum Sheedy and Lozowski traded penalties before another two from distance from the home fly-half but too many handling errors, just as they were building up a head of steam, denied Bristol the opportunity to really stress the visitors.

The Breakdown: sign up and get our weekly rugby union email.

As the half wore on, however, Bristol grew in stature. They thought they had the opening try after some nifty footwork from Piers O’Conor, only for Wayne Barnes to pull things back for a forward pass, but increasingly the Bears were threatening. After a moment of magic from Charles Piutau – it is so often he who makes things happen – Bristol again came close through Ioan Lloyd, Piutau sidestepping his way through Saracens’ defence before freeing Harry Thacker, who shipped on to Andy Uren and then the Wales youngster. Saracens successfully scrambled before giving up another penalty in Sheedy’s range.

It was off target and from there Saracens turned the screw – Lozowski adding two penalties to level the score at half-time and another four after the interval to give the visitors a commanding lead. It was Lozowski, too, who poked through the grubber for Lewington to score the only try of the night with 10 minutes remaining to put the exclamation mark on a thoroughly impressive night for Saracens. It is early days but they will take some stopping.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Premiership: Bristol Bears 9-26 Saracens - Alex Lozowski kicks Sarries to win

Alex Lozowski kicked 21 points as promoted Saracens won at Bristol Bears on their return to the Premiership. Sarries, back in the top flight a year after being relegated for salary cap breaches, ground out a scrappy victory against last season's table-toppers. Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy and Lozowski traded penalties...
RUGBY
SkySports

Premiership 2021-22: Saracens return as new season kicks off with new laws trialled

Saracens returning to English rugby's elite league, eye-catching law trials and no relegation - welcome to the 2021-22 Gallagher Premiership season!. Add a number of fascinating player arrivals and transfers across the board and it promises to be an eventful campaign. Saracens, relegated from the Premiership in 2020 following persistent...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Union#Cornish Pirates#50 22#Premiership#British Irish Lions#Bristol#Breakdown
The Independent

Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall raring to get new term started against Saracens

Harry Randall says that Bristol are ready to “go again” following the crushing disappointment of successive Gallagher Premiership play-off defeats.Bristol launch the new Premiership season against Saracens at Ashton Gate on Friday.A crowd of around 20,000 is expected as Pat Lam’s team – regular-season table-toppers last term – return to domestic business just three months after Harlequins ended their title hopes.𝙶𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 🆙 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚗𝚎𝚠 #𝙶𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚐𝚑𝚎𝚛𝙿𝚛𝚎𝚖 𝚜𝚎𝚊𝚜𝚘𝚗 ⚙️#BRIvSAR | #BristolBears pic.twitter.com/uD9xRq9VFz— Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) September 14, 2021Bristol blew a 28-0 lead on that occasion, suffering play-off misery as Quins triumphed after extra time before going on to be crowned champions...
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership 2021-22: Saracens tipped for title challenge on return to top flight

The fall was sudden and unprecedented, but now comes the return - which could end in glory. Five-time Premiership winners Saracens are back in the top flight following time in the relative wilderness of the Championship. The north London club have retained their core of international players, while blooding youngsters...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Saracens star Ben Earl ready to strike fear into rest of Prem as Londoners make return following salary-cap scandal

SARACENS have served their time for cheating the salary cap - now they are ready to inflict pain on their rivals as they plan to strike fear throughout the Premiership again. Relegated at the end of the 2019-20 season after being found guilty of over-paying their players, the three-times European champs are back in the big time after a year of doom in the Championship.
RUGBY
The Independent

Heather Knight century leads England to victory over New Zealand at Derby

Heather Knight hit an inspired captain’s century as England Women sealed their one-day series against New Zealand with a record chase at Derby but only after riding out some late drama.Set a steep 245 to win – two more than their previous best – Knight struck a classy 101 from 106 deliveries to take her team to the cusp of victory.But she fell just short the line, setting up a final equation of six needed from the final over. The scorebook ultimately recorded a three-wicket home win with three balls remaining, but it was a nerve-shredding conclusion as Sophie...
WORLD
The Independent

Ben Foster praised after Watford goalkeeper makes winning return to team

Xisco Munoz has talked up the quality of Ben Foster with Watford’s veteran goalkeeper set for an extended spell in the team.The 38-year-old was recalled for last weekend’s crunch clash with fellow newly-promoted side Norwich and produced several saves in the 3-1 win.Daniel Bachmann had been first choice during the opening weeks of the season but was dropped after the defeat by Wolves and has picked up a knee injury, which opens the door for Foster to establish himself in the starting XI.Ahead of Newcastle’s visit on Saturday, Xisco said: “Ben is a top keeper. We always spoke about this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal and Tottenham aren’t acting like ‘big six’ clubs but derby day victory can kickstart seasons

Part of the big six, though the butt of many jokes about it. What does a team who loses to Brentford and sits bottom, pointless after three games, have to do with anything ‘Super’ at all?That short-lived conversation went well beyond any on-pitch matters of course, but on the pitch is precisely where it matters most to the supporters, to the judgemental neutrals and most certainly to the players themselves.And yet that’s where particularly Arsenal, but also Tottenham Hotspur, are acting least like the ‘big six’ collection they unofficially claim to be a part of.Results have picked up most recently...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy