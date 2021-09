COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia could become the home of up to 300 Afghan refugees who fled the country amid its downfall to the Taliban. Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, said the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops would help those refugees settle across Missouri. The Ethiopian Community Development Council can settle up to another 250 in Kansas City, and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants can settle up to 200 in Kansas City and up to 350 in St. Louis.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO