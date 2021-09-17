Punter Jamie Gillan: 'I cost' Browns the Chiefs game
Nobody can say for sure what would've happened last Sunday had Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan not dropped the football with under nine minutes remaining in regulation, a miscue that gifted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with an opportunity to toss what became a game-winning touchdown pass:
According to Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, Gillan told reporters Friday that he feels he "cost" the Browns their opening game of the season.
"I kind of panicked a little bit and took off running," Gillan explained about not attempting a kick after he recovered possession of the football. "Which now that that’s happened, if that error happens again, punt it off, right, because it was only a six-man box and I had plenty of time. It was just a massive mistake for myself and I’m sorry."
The man affectionately known as the "Scottish Hammer" continued: "So that mistake will not define me because I can grow from learning from that, and there’s always a silver lining in every cloud and I’ll just treat this week like I have the past 2½ years."
No one person can be blamed for Cleveland's loss, as the visitors were outscored 23-7 after halftime. Gillan and the Browns will hope to close out a win at home this Sunday against the Houston Texans.
