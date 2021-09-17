CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Punter Jamie Gillan: 'I cost' Browns the Chiefs game

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QAgI_0bznIoOI00
Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) scrambles from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody can say for sure what would've happened last Sunday had Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan not dropped the football with under nine minutes remaining in regulation, a miscue that gifted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with an opportunity to toss what became a game-winning touchdown pass:

According to Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, Gillan told reporters Friday that he feels he "cost" the Browns their opening game of the season.

"I kind of panicked a little bit and took off running," Gillan explained about not attempting a kick after he recovered possession of the football. "Which now that that’s happened, if that error happens again, punt it off, right, because it was only a six-man box and I had plenty of time. It was just a massive mistake for myself and I’m sorry."

The man affectionately known as the "Scottish Hammer" continued: "So that mistake will not define me because I can grow from learning from that, and there’s always a silver lining in every cloud and I’ll just treat this week like I have the past 2½ years."

No one person can be blamed for Cleveland's loss, as the visitors were outscored 23-7 after halftime. Gillan and the Browns will hope to close out a win at home this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Read this on the web

Comments / 7

Related
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Kevin Stefanski: Jamie Gillan should’ve punted, Ronnie Harrison Jr. didn’t intentionally step on the RB, Jedrick Wills Jr. day-to-day with ankle injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ronnie Harrison Jr. won’t be suspended by the NFL for shoving Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis, but Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t say if he’ll discipline Harrison more than the fine he’ll receive this week from the league for his ejection. “I’ll keep that internal, but obviously it’s disappointing...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Chiefskingdom#Cbs#The Akron Beacon Journal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Browns vs. Chiefs 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns begin their 2021 NFL seasons at Arrowhead Stadium with a rematch of last season’s Divisional round playoff game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast by CBS-TV — locally on KCTV/5. The Chiefs finished 2020 with a...
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Browns Blow Lead, Lose To Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Patrick Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs came back from a dismal first half against the Cleveland Browns for a 33-29 victory Sunday in a rematch of their divisional playoff game from January.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison ejected from game against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected from Sunday’s game after a scuffle on the sideline resulted in him shoving a member of the Chiefs coaching staff. Following an 11-yard completion from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the first...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Browns: Game and score predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs begin the 2021 regular season with a rematch of last season’s Divisional round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. Let’s see what Arrowhead Pride staffers — and our readers — think about the game. Tom Childs (@tomchilds56) In a week full of games that will be...
NFL
chatsports.com

Orlando Brown Jr. struggles in K.C. Chiefs debut vs. Browns

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Offensive tackle Orlando Brown #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The K.C. Chiefs‘ revamped offensive line has been...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy