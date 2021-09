Our Cowboys experts weigh in on Dallas’ Week 2 matchup with the LA Chargers... If the Cowboys’ opener was a shootout, this one figures to take it up a notch. Dallas never had a worse defensive week, losing DeMarcus Lawrence and presumably Randy Gregory. The Chargers’ defense was bottom 10 in points allowed last year (same as Dallas) and remains a work in progress. If Dallas can’t find some way to pressure QB Justin Herbert, it’s going to be messy but the turnovers the defense generated in Tampa provide hope. Look for a much bigger day from Zeke. Cowboys 37, Chargers 33.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO