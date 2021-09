JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a Kansas traffic stop. Just after 4a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a woman driving 2005 Nissan Altima for a traffic infraction near 150th and Q Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The woman allegedly provided a false name to the deputy. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle. Deputies located contraband believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO