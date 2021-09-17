CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. jury convicts real estate heir Robert Durst of murder

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years. Durst, 78, will likely die in...

Evening Briefing: Jury convicts Robert Durst of murder; FDA approves booster vaccines for those over 65 and LA County prepared to administer them

Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. It will start to warm up this weekend, but temperatures will remain below average. There will still be widespread low-cloud coverage Saturday morning that will be slow to clear. The coverage will keep it largely in the 70s and 80s, even well inland.
Ex-cop convicted of George Floyd's murder files appeal

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial earlier this year in a case that roiled the United States and laid bare deep racial divisions. The killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020 went viral after being caught on camera and sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades. Chauvin, who in June was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, appealed the conviction Thursday night with a Minnesota district court, on the last day he was able to do so. He accuses the state of prejudicial misconduct and lists multiple issues with the jury selected for the trial, among other objections.
‘You should die in a locked closet’: Dallas judge admonished for comments made to a murder defendant

Texas’ Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly admonished a Dallas judge Friday for telling a man sentenced to life in prison that he should die in a locked closet. Chief Justice Robert Burns III, of Dallas’ Fifth Court of Appeals, was a criminal district court judge when he sentenced Charles Wayne Phifer to life in prison without parole, a punishment Burns said wasn’t severe enough.
Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
Dancer testifies she walked in on R. Kelly and an underage Aaliyah in midst of sex act

NEW YORK — A dancer for R. Kelly testified Monday that she walked in on the R&B superstar in the midst of a sex act with Aaliyah, who was underage. The woman, who was also a minor at the time, said she was looking to pull a prank on Kelly aboard his tour bus outside Washington, D.C.. But when she opened the door to a back room of the bus, she was shocked to see the two singers.
#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
Woman accused of killing newborn, trashing body after home birth

An upstate New York woman has been charged with murder for allegedly killing her newborn son by fracturing his skull shortly after giving birth at home — and then dumping his body in a basement trash can, officials said. Andee Wright, 30, of Tonawanda, was charged with two counts of...
Black man's murder conviction in shooting of white ex-girlfriend is overturned by appeals court because prosecutor 'invoked racial stereotypes and appealed to the prejudice of the jury' by referencing O.J. Simpson case

A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2017 had the verdict overturned after an appeals court ruled that the prosecution's reference to the O.J. Simpson case deprived him of a fair trial by suggesting racial stereotypes to the jury. Joshua Kioni Ellis was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced...
Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
