WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year prison sentence was given Thursday to the man who killed Valerie Reyes, the New Rochelle woman who disappeared from her home more than two and a half years ago. The judge called Javier da Silva “evil” and his crime “sickening,” CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Norma Sanchez left U.S. District Court in White Plains after an emotional courtroom confrontation. She was crying as she described her beautiful daughter as someone who brought joy to those who knew her. Valerie Reyes (credit: Greenwich Police) And she directly addressed the man who killed her, telling Da Silva he was “a...

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO