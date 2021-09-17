CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Associate Dean of Natural, Mathematical, and Social Sciences Maggy Tomova to join University of Central Florida

By Emily Delgado
Daily Iowan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Dean of Natural, Mathematical and Social Sciences Maggy Tomova will leave the University of Iowa to join the University of Central Florida as the dean of the university’s College of Sciences. She will begin her new position on October 18. In an email to the university College of Liberal...

dailyiowan.com

