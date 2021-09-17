Lawler: Early Read on Existing Home Sales in August
From housing economist Tom Lawler (see important comments on inventory):. Based on publicly-available local realtor/MLS reports released across the country through today, I project that existing home sales as estimated by the National Association of Realtors ran at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.90 million in August, down 1.5% from July’s preliminary pace and down 1.2% from last August’s seasonally adjusted pace. Unadjusted sales should show a very small YOY gain, with the SA/NSA difference reflecting this August’s higher business day count relative to last August’s.www.calculatedriskblog.com
