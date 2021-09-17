CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawler: Early Read on Existing Home Sales in August

From housing economist Tom Lawler (see important comments on inventory):. Based on publicly-available local realtor/MLS reports released across the country through today, I project that existing home sales as estimated by the National Association of Realtors ran at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.90 million in August, down 1.5% from July’s preliminary pace and down 1.2% from last August’s seasonally adjusted pace. Unadjusted sales should show a very small YOY gain, with the SA/NSA difference reflecting this August’s higher business day count relative to last August’s.

thedallasnews.net

U.S. housing market records price drop, fall in sales

CHICAGO, Illinois: Housing sales in the United States fell in August amid sustained supply shortages, with indications that the housing price spike is drawing to a close. Nonetheless, persistently steep housing prices have deterred potential buying parties. "The recent moderation in existing home sales reflects some easing of the buying...
Motley Fool

Existing Home Sales Drop Due to High Prices

Sky-high home prices may finally be keeping buyers away. There's a reason many potential buyers have struggled to purchase a home this year. Limited inventory and low mortgage rates have fueled a surge in buyer demand. That, in turn, has driven home prices way up, to the point where many buyers just can't afford them.
cwbradio.com

Sales of Existing Homes in Wisconsin Outpacing Last Year's Record Purchases

(AP) Sales of existing homes in Wisconsin are outpacing last year’s record purchases, but experts say the lack of inventory has tapped down the hot market. The latest report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association shows 56,503 homes were sold between January and August. That’s an increase of 2.7% from the same period in 2020.
Cleveland.com

4 signs that buying a home now could sow regret

It’s a tough time to be a homebuying hopeful. Sellers rule this market, and potential buyers are battling with one another over a high-priced handful of homes. Buying a home is a weighty, long-term decision, and buying right now could lead to long-term regrets. Roughly two-thirds (67%) of Americans who...
calculatedriskblog.com

Newsletter Articles this Week

• Comments on August New Home Sales; Record 105 thousand homes have not been started. • Existing Homes: Some Regional Differences Appear; Final August Update for Local Housing Markets. • Existing-Home Sales Decreased to 5.88 million in August; Sales will be down year-over-year for the remainder of 2021. • Housing...
calculatedriskblog.com

Friday: New Home Sales

• At 10:00 AM ET, New Home Sales for August from the Census Bureau. The consensus is for 714 thousand SAAR, up from 708 thousand in July. • Also at 10:00 AM, Opening Remarks, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, At Fed Listens: Perspectives on the Pandemic Recovery.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

New Home Sales Recovery Continued in August

Sales of newly constructed homes performed better than expected in August but remain well behind the pace set in August 2020. The U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development say that sales during the month were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000 units. This is 1.5 percent above the 729,000 pace in July, a rate that was revised up by 21,000 units from the initial estimate.
The Independent

New homes sales rise for second straight month in August

Sales of new homes in the U.S. rose modestly in August as rising prices continue to sideline potential buyers.Sales of new homes last month rose 1.5%, the Commerce Department reported Friday, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000. That follows July's increase, which came after three consecutive declines in April, May and June as builders grappled with surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.Prices for new homes also ticked up in August. The median price for a new home rose $400 to $390,900.Builders have been hit with rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor have...
okcfox.com

What is changing as home sales hit their slow season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Changes happening in the housing market could make it easier for buyers. It continues to be a sellers market, but this fall buyers could feel some slight relief. Consumer sentiment remains low-- according to the University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers. Interests rates may continue to...
AFP

US new home sales surprisingly strong in August: govt

Sales of new homes rose faster than analysts expected last month in the United States, according to government data released Friday, though prices remained high and supply was still tight. The Commerce Department reported sales rose 1.5 percent from July's upwardly revised rate to a seasonally adjusted pace of 740,000, annualized, its second consecutive monthly increase. The housing sector has been a popular place despite the overall economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as cheap mortgage rates and the disruptions caused by the virus spurred people to shop for homes. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the two months of gains indicate the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus could again be pushing people into the market.
calculatedriskblog.com

New Home Sales Increase to 740,000 Annual Rate in August

The Census Bureau reports New Home Sales in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 740 thousand. The previous three months were revised up, combined. Sales of new single‐family houses in August 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 1.5 percent above the revised July rate of 729,000, but is 24.3 percent below the August 2020 estimate of 977,000.
Reuters

U.S. new home sales beat expectations in August

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose more than expected in August, but there are signs that housing market momentum is slowing as the tailwind from the COVID-19 pandemic fades. New home sales increased 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 740,000 units last month, the...
Charlotte Business Journal

PHOTOS: Mecklenburg County's 10 most expensive home sales in August

Another home sale in Mecklenburg County topped the $4 million mark in August. That registered it as the county's top-priced residential sale last month. The home in the gated Morrocroft Estates subdivision near SouthPark sold for $4.25 million in late August. At more than 8,000 square feet, the property on Fox Brook Lane has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and was built in 2014. Its lower-level recreation room leads out to a 0.94-acre lot and outdoor fireplace.
calculatedriskblog.com

Existing Home Sales: Some Regional Differences Appear

In the Newsletter I have Existing Home Sales: Some Regional Differences Appear. For the last year, most housing markets moved together with rapidly falling inventory and sharply increasing house prices. However, in August, about half of these markets saw a month-over-month (MoM) increase in inventory - and the other half saw a decrease - so we might be seeing some regional divergence.
REAL ESTATE

