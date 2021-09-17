Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 2

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen as much talk about moral victories in any context as I did on Twitter in the wake of Florida’s loss to Alabama on Saturday. It was as if every vaguely Florida-connected former player, pundit, or fan needed to clarify to the world that an unexpected close loss to the consensus No. 1 team of the last decade in college football — not coincidentally the great program in the history of college football, which is at or near its dynastic peak under the consensus greatest coach in the modern era of college football — was not something that anyone was allowed to extract joy from.

