I can’t — and won’t — quit Yu Chang

It takes a certain level of psychosis to continue to write every week about the same team. Obviously, we’re all fans of Cleveland here, but it can be a bit of a strain to maintain that … enthusiasm, I guess, without falling into a hole of bitterness. It becomes important to fixate on certain players, certain things, certain weird foibles that make up the grand tapestry that is Cleveland baseball. Watching the game is one thing — but we need to crush content here, you know?