Baseball

I can’t — and won’t — quit Yu Chang

By Let's Go Tribe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt takes a certain level of psychosis to continue to write every week about the same team. Obviously, we’re all fans of Cleveland here, but it can be a bit of a strain to maintain that … enthusiasm, I guess, without falling into a hole of bitterness. It becomes important to fixate on certain players, certain things, certain weird foibles that make up the grand tapestry that is Cleveland baseball. Watching the game is one thing — but we need to crush content here, you know?

Yu Chang
Tapia can’t stop-ee-a the bleeding, Royals lose 5-1

First, let me pause for a moment to complain about FanGraphs. They are my first resource whenever I want to check some baseball stats. I like their website and the way things are organized. But their information about Jon Heasley completely left out his curveball. It’s a sensational pitch, or at least it was tonight. So I’m sorry I didn’t mention it in the gamethread preview.
MLB
Vikings coverage problems getting worse not better despite overhaul

Mike Zimmer miscalculated the situation, admitted he made a mistake, and then set forth to fix it. The Vikings signed three veteran cornerbacks with a combined 22 seasons of NFL experience in a course correction to the 2020 debacle that stemmed, in large part, from the head coach's decision to gamble on youngsters.
NFL

