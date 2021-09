An extremely rare and historically important Rolex is soon going to cross the auction block in Geneva. Christie’s has just announced that the 1953 Rolex Deep Sea Special N°1 will be coming for auction in November. It’s a very rare occasion for such a historically significant watch to come up for sale. The last time when such an important Rolex was auctioned was 12 years ago. In case you’re not aware of the Rolex Deep Sea Special N°1, it’s one of the nine prototype watches made by the Swiss brand between 1953 and 1960 to test how deep a dive watch could go. However, the Deep Sea Special N°1 is the watch that was attached to the hull of Auguste Piccard’s bathyscaphe Trieste for the inaugural deep-sea trial to a depth of 3,150 meters in the Mediterranean on 30 September 1953, making it the holy grail of Rolex dive watches.

