Schalmont football set for early-season clash with familiar foe Glens Falls

ROTTERDAM — It was less than five months ago, but a whole lot has changed since the last time Schalmont met Glens Falls on a football field. When the two teams met April 30 at Stillwater High School, it was the de facto Section II Class B championship game of the “Fall II” football season, with a pair of undefeated teams clashing and Schalmont pulling out a dramatic 29-28 win to cap off the shortened spring season.