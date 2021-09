On Wednesday night, Chicago Fire fans were treated to the Season 10 premiere, which finally answered the cliffhanger from the end of last season. First and foremost, there are numerous spoilers ahead, hence the “full recap.” You’ve been warned. With that out of the way, let’s get to the most pressing situation we were left to ponder since the end of Season 9. Would the rescue crew that’s trapped underwater make it out alive as their boat continues to sink? The short answer is, yes, but it comes with some repercussions.

