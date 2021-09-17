CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Profinium elects new talent to board of directors

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfinium, Inc., is announcing the appointment of Brandon Edmundson to Profinium Inc. Board of Directors. Edmundson is a lawyer with Krahmer, Shaffer & Edmundson, Ltd. and specializes in estate planning and business and ag law. Brandon is an active member of the Fairmont community with involvement in Rotary, STRIVE Mentoring, the Fairmont Community Center Action Committee, and St. John Vianney Catholic School, just to name a few.

