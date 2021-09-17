Riot Fest 2021: Preview Party in Review

When it premiered on Broadway in late 2016, Dear Evan Hansen, an original new musical with a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, received glowing reviews. The New York Times deemed it a “Critic’s Pick,” and the venerable theater critic Charles Isherwood said star Ben Platt was “giving a performance that’s not likely to be bettered on Broadway this season.” Indeed, Platt went on to win the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical that season (one of the six Dear Evan Hansen would win overall). As if from the show’s own pivotal scene, wherein Evan Hansen’s “speech” (really, a showstopper called “You Will Be Found”) goes viral, Dear Evan Hansen itself went viral in the real world. The show boasted the hottest ticket on Broadway that season, and the cast album debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in early 2017. At its core, the show is about those painful, often seemingly endless years of adolescence when it feels like you can do absolutely nothing right in this life, and like it’s never, ever going to get better. It’s surprisingly inspiring yet tinged with tragedy, and, it must be said, it is far from perfect. Now, with some questionable creative choices and a much bigger audience to impress than the die-hard theater kids who dressed up as Evan for Halloween a few years ago, its flaws are being laid bare more starkly than ever in a new film adaptation.

