Riot Fest 2021: Preview Party in Review

By Jessica Mlinaric
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt felt good to riot again. I’ll admit it, after two years away I wasn’t sure my rusty festival skills and pandemic jitters could handle a fourth day of Riot Fest. The punk rock carnival kicked off Thursday night with a preview party. Yet walking the grounds of Douglass Park I realized that it was the perfect way to ease back into the festival circuit, allowing me to get the lay of the land and enjoy live music with slimmer crowds and no conflicting acts on other stages.

Third Coast Review

Preview: Paved Paradise Is a Vinyl Lover’s Dream Come True

Summer may be on its last legs (yes I know it’s technically done), but there’s still plenty of fun to be had, especially for music lovers. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to musically inclined events right now, especially since concerts have been in pretty much full swing the past month or two. You can add one more this Saturday (9/25) as Middle Brow (2840 W Armitage Ave) will be hosting Ghostly International, Chicago’s very own Numero Group and indie behemoth Secretly Group (Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar and Secretly Canadian) for Paved Paradise.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

In Pictures: Chicagohenge 2021

As summer comes to a close and fall breezes in with the equinox, Chicagoans are treated to a spectacular sunrise and sunset for a few days. Colloquially known as “Chicagohenge,” the sun lines up perfectly with the city’s grid system on an east/west axis, creating a dazzling light show within the corridors between buildings.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Third Coast Review

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/23 and Beyond

While everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: A Happy as Can Be Torres Rocked the Empty Bottle

I had originally planned to see Torres, the incredible project of Mackenzie Scott, last year, right around my birthday. Then the pandemic hit and pushed everything away. At the time Torres was touring on her excellent album Silver Tongue, and I was so disappointed I wouldn’t get to see it live. Flash forward to a year and five months later, Torres is back in Chicago at the Empty Bottle, touring behind a completely different album. Thirstier continues her evolution from angry and lovelorn to happy and joyously in love. It’s a side of Torres that is incredibly welcome after being away from constant live music for so long. And as the night showed, we were all just so happy to be back at the Empty Bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Much is Lost in the Film Adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, Including Essential Elements like Context, Empathy

When it premiered on Broadway in late 2016, Dear Evan Hansen, an original new musical with a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, received glowing reviews. The New York Times deemed it a “Critic’s Pick,” and the venerable theater critic Charles Isherwood said star Ben Platt was “giving a performance that’s not likely to be bettered on Broadway this season.” Indeed, Platt went on to win the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical that season (one of the six Dear Evan Hansen would win overall). As if from the show’s own pivotal scene, wherein Evan Hansen’s “speech” (really, a showstopper called “You Will Be Found”) goes viral, Dear Evan Hansen itself went viral in the real world. The show boasted the hottest ticket on Broadway that season, and the cast album debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in early 2017. At its core, the show is about those painful, often seemingly endless years of adolescence when it feels like you can do absolutely nothing right in this life, and like it’s never, ever going to get better. It’s surprisingly inspiring yet tinged with tragedy, and, it must be said, it is far from perfect. Now, with some questionable creative choices and a much bigger audience to impress than the die-hard theater kids who dressed up as Evan for Halloween a few years ago, its flaws are being laid bare more starkly than ever in a new film adaptation.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Lyric’s Macbeth Delivers the Sound and Fury in Return to Live Performance

Lyric Opera of Chicago opened its 2021-22 comeback season September 17 with Giuseppe Verdi’s. 1847 interpretation of William Shakespeare’s 1606 play Macbeth. There have been few works of literature more apt for adaptation to opera: A story of monstrous ambition, atrocious murders, treason and betrayal, descent to madness, and bloody revenge—with its narrative driven by the premonitions of witches—Macbeth is pretty much.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Preview: Source of Madness Is Action Meets Lovecraftian Horror

Lovecraftian horror is an extremely popular form of horror, but I never get sick of seeing it pop up. There’s something so primal about unspeakable horrors—especially those that can make you insane by merely catching glimpse of such a monstrosity. Source of Madness takes Lovecraftian themes and stretches them over a frame of an action rogue-lite—sounds good to me.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review:The Big Con is Full of ’90s-Style Fun but Sends a Mixed Message

The Big Con revolves around Ali and her mother, who live alone maintaining their dwindling VHS rental business. Ali is generally tasked with rewinding the tapes but is about to be sent away to band camp for the trombone (which she hates.) The story takes a turn when she overhears that her mother owes a hundred thousand dollars to a local loan shark. Frustrated, Ali takes a walk and runs into another unsavory character who promises to teach her the ways of pickpocketing and grifting. Using these tools, Ali rides the rails across the country taking as much money as she can, eventually ending up in a bigger racketeering scheme than she had originally intended.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Visually Striking Vesper Is a Flawed Puzzle Platformer

I think ever since Limbo’s silhouetted art style I’ve been a sucker for visually striking games. Vesper stood out to me from moment one as a game that can be outright beautiful. Of course, graphics or art do not a good game make, and Vesper stands in testament to that. Don’t get me wrong, Vesper is not a bad game, but it’s a pretentious one that sometimes relies too heavily on making striking visuals than meaningful and fun gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago Philharmonic’s Simple Gifts

Chicago Philharmonic isn’t as much of a household name on the city’s classical scene as Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Music of the Baroque. Yet the company consistently produces excellent, at times memorable, concerts. This is a tribute to the ensemble’s savvy program selections, Scott Speck’s energetic leadership as artistic director and conductor, and this region’s huge pool of talented players.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Emotional, Beautifully Filmed Blue Bayou Centers on Family, Immigration and Overcoming the Past

Something of a spiritual companion piece to last year’s immigrant story Minari, writer/director/star Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou is the story of a Korean-born man, Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), living in Louisiana in a dangerously unique time in American history—namely, the Trump administration, which took particular glee in deporting undocumented people who had been living in America nearly their entire lives and who believed they were citizens. In Antonio’s case, he came to America very young and was adopted by a woman who never bothered to file the proper paperwork to make him a legal citizen (which he didn’t know). So when he gets into trouble with the police as an adult, the government steps in to deport him.
IMMIGRATION
Third Coast Review

It’s Riot Fest Eve, Let’s Get Ready for One of Chicago’s Best Music Fests

Riot Fest is set to start melting your face with their myriad of heavy and eclectic sounds at Douglass Park…let me check my notes… TOMORROW! With so many festivals happening it’s been hard to keep track of all of them but Riot Fest is always one of the best. They strive to bring some of the most diverse lineups in the game. What other festival can boast the hip hop royalty Lupe Fiasco (performing his perfect album The Cool), heavy metal icons like Slipknot, punk wonders Rancid, and beautifully weird rock stars The Flaming Lips? Even their Chicago acts are as diverse as can be with Vic Mensa, Beach Bunny, Ganser and Ratboys just barely scratching the surface.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Clash of Chefs VR Has the Recipe for Fun

Some games work better for virtual reality than others—at least in its current state—and cooking games are definitely a fit for the still fledgling medium. If you’re a fan of games like Cooking Mama, or even Overcooked! and have a virtual reality headset, you have a chance to get in there and really immerse yourself in cooking with Clash of Chefs VR. While it’s not the first virtual reality cooking game I’ve played (Co-Op centric VR The Diner Duo is great, and still a favorite), Clash of Chefs VR has the recipe for fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: As Much a Battle of Wits as Weapons, Copshop Leans Into Its Murderous Mayhem

Filmmaker Joe Carnahan is a man of action. Or more specifically, he’s a man who makes action happen in his movies. I wouldn’t necessarily say there’s anything unique or special about the way he does it, but he’s committed to the depicting it in his film in a variety of ways, from frenetic (Smokin’ Aces) to contemplative (The Grey, perhaps the only one of his films I’d call excellent) to everything in between (The A-Team). His latest work features the very silly title Copshop, but it actually has a few aspects to it that I think are well handled and quite clever (and a few that are decidedly not).
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021: Day 2 in Review

Day two of Pitchfork Music Festival started off as a slightly warm day before turning refreshingly cool by late afternoon. The genuinely pleasant day with a stellar lineup had pretty much everyone wondering “Why isn’t the festival always in September?” And quite honestly, aside from September being stacked with festivals on a normal year, it’s not a bad idea…
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

