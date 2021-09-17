CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,730 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

By News Team
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vne5Z_0bznFHCy00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,730 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 241,263.

There are a total of 191,850 confirmed cases and 49,413 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 854,745 people have received the vaccine, and 1,555,527 total doses have been administered. 764,105 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 210 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,869. Out of those cases, 19,342 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 277 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. There are a total of 835 active cases and 280 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 738 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 141 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 34 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Bannock County and Ada County.

The state is reporting there are 122,859 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 58,695 cases.

The state said 60 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,580, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,757.

There are 12,723 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,764 cases among health care workers.

4,702 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,613.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 22 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 62 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 151 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 400 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 737 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 1,232 people were 80+

94.6% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.97% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

90.89% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.11% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths
Central District Health Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise 		55,146
2,504
923
360 		10,605
584
268
187 		569
27
6
4
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas 		2,400
9,415
2,466
431
2,758
1,215
2,148
66 		287
4,024
1,084
164
653
654
617
21 		20
166
32
11
29
29
35
0
Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark 		16,833
1,410
7,834
3,423
294
1,286
674
60 		4,945
680
1,055
1,001
81
191
174
13 		186
5
30
34
3
14
10
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte 		6,642
3,222
375
541
1,024
402
293
201 		4,238
2,457
479
269
386
144
138
58 		132
87
14
11
19
9
5
1
Panhandle Health District Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone 		21,445
3,663
696
742
1,527 		2,903
764
428
234
137 		292
59
18
13
48
Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis 		4,689
1,297
3,704
925
443 		640
483
236
578
196 		75
24
21
22
14
Southwest District Health Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington 		29,325
1,751
2,489
1,164
338
1,104 		5,145
592
801
169
91
486 		375
49
45
33
8
29
TOTAL 191,850 49,413 2,613

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,730 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

KIFI Local News 8

Civil rights complaint targets Idaho health care rationing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An advocacy group for older adults has filed a civil rights complaint against Idaho over state crisis standards of care guidelines for hospitals overwhelmed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The group Justice in Aging wants the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Idaho’s health...
KIFI Local News 8

2022 Idaho Teacher of the Year

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Crossroads Middle School Thursday afternoon to surprise science teacher Todd Knight with a $1,000 check, balloons and the title of Idaho’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Selected by a blue ribbon panel from among 10 finalists, Knight will be...
IDAHO STATE
