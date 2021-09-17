CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heritage Festival kicks off Saturday in Frenchtown

By Dave Vogan
 8 days ago
Michael Hicks has his hands full rolling and kneading away in this kitchen he rents at Frenchtown Heritage Hub.

"I focus on four main items that I have every week which are doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, bagels, and focaccia bread."

Hicks owns Expanding Circles Bakery and says a lot of his success is because of Frenchtown.

"They've really worked with me as a new business and helping me get on my feet."

Expanding Circles Bakery is just one of many vendors you'll find this Saturday in one of the oldest African American neighborhoods in Florida.

"This festival actually showcases the Frenchtown Market Place and the heritage hub."

Meltonia Chandler is talking about the annual Heritage Festival. She's the program operations director for Frenchtown Neighborhood Improvement Association-- an organization that serves the community by giving back. She comes from a family who knows how to farm and help those in need. It's something Chandler and others do often in this neighborhood with the food she grows.

"We actually prepare the food and distribute it because it's one thing to give them food in the box or just frozen food but to prepare is one thing because most of them have a hard time preparing the food or they don't have a place to prepare."

Now the pride of Frenchtown will be on display on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Georgia Street. Businesses, people positively impacted by the Frenchtown Market Place coming together Saturday.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature lots of local businesses and entertainment.

