Millions of people have found solace during the pandemic in cuddling a dog or cat. For a few, comfort comes in other forms — those of a horse or a pig, perhaps a possum-like sugar glider or even a tarantula.As the new coronavirus began to circulate last year, Luciana Benetti found her plans for a big traditional 15th birthday party scrapped.In its place, her parents gave her a pig.Chanchi turned out to be a loyal and loving companion — racing to her side when she fainted “One day my legs gave way and he came running. He grabbed my hair...

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO