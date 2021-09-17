Man Provides Brother And Girlfriend Temporary Housing, They Complain About Terms
There are certain things in this crazy life that are well worth pitching a fit over. When it comes to mowing a dang lawn when you're being provided a place to stay while in limbo in terms of housing? Yeah, best to just express gratitude and enjoy the setup. It sounds like that whole philosophy was pretty much lost on this couple though. You can imagine where things went in the comments section when the moral judges of Reddit's AITA community weighed in.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0