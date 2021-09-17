THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Stream Recap: Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, Outcast 2: A New Beginning, & More

Move over Ratchet & Clank, you’re not the only heroes with a penchant for jumping through interdimensional portals anymore! They teased it previously, but minutes ago during the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversay Showcase, the publisher officially announced SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, which features a portal hopping premise very similar to that of a recent major PlayStation exclusive. Of course, I don’t expect the new SpongeBob game to be anywhere near as technically proficient as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but still, it’s funny to see another yellow cartoon character jumping through purple portals so soon after its release. You can check out the first teaser trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO