Take advantage of early voting

Early in-person voting has begun in Suffolk and across Virginia, and we urge people to take advantage of this relatively new opportunity if they like. Up until last year, Virginians had to vote at the polls on Election Day unless they had a reason they could not come to the polls that day. If they qualified for one of those reasons — health concerns, a business trip or vacation, military service, educational obligations and more being some of the most common — then they could cast a ballot early, either in person or by mail.