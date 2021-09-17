Eight puppies and dogs die in Duluth house fire

Pixabay

A morning house fire killed more than half a dozen dogs in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood Friday.

It happened at a single-family home around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of East 5th Street. An initial search of the house led firefighters to three adult dogs and six puppies on the second floor — where the fire was located.

According to a news release from the Duluth Fire Department, all the puppies as well as their mother "perished in the fire."

One of the remaining adult dogs died outside the home despite lifesaving efforts, while the other was found unconscious and gasping for air. The latter animal was revived and taken to a a local veterinary clinic, where it is now in stable condition.

While the pet rescue was underway, firefighters "attacked the fire and quickly knocked it down."

No injuries were reported for the two residents, a mother and daughter, but they were displaced as a result of the fire. The Red Cross is now assisting them with shelter.

“We know that pets are an important part of a family,” Assistant Chief Dennis Edwards said in the release. “Many of us in the Department have pets, and when we are on scenes like this one, we treat every pet rescue the way that we would want our pets to be treated. Understandably this is a hard day for this family.”

The Duluth Fire Marshal has ruled the blaze "accidental electrical," but the department gave no other details as to the cause.

Anyone wishing to help support the family may contact the American Red Cross to provide assistance, the release says.