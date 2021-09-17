The Narodny Team Partners With Side To Create Alamere Real Estate, Merging Evolutionary Service With Revolutionary Tech
MARIN, Calif. (PRWEB) September 17, 2021. Alamere Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that works exclusively with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Alamere Real Estate, intent on creating an industry that works for today’s — and tomorrow’s — real estate clients, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.www.timesunion.com
