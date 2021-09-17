CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algeria's Former President Bouteflika Dies at 84

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGIERS (Reuters) -Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for two decades before...

US News and World Report

Libya's Presidency Seeks Consensus on Election Law

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of Libya's Presidency Council said on Saturday he would urge candidates in elections proposed for December not to take part unless there was consensus on the vote's legal framework. Speaking to Reuters in New York, Mohamed al-Menfi said it was his goal to make...
AFP

Myanmar monks march against military junta

Scores of pro-democracy Buddhist monks took to the streets of Myanmar's second-biggest city Saturday, rallying against the military coup in demonstrations that coincided with the 14th anniversary of previous clergy-led mass protests. Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since February when the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, ending a ten-year experiment with democracy. Around the country an anti-junta resistance has taken root, prompting the military to unleash a brutal crackdown on dissent. More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and 8,400 arrested, according to a local monitoring group. Historically, monks in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar have been seen as a supreme moral authority, organising communities and at times mobilising opposition to the military regimes. But the coup has exposed a schism in the monkhood, with some prominent clerics giving the generals their blessing and others supporting the protesters.
The Independent

8 dead as al-Shabab claims blast in Somalia’s capital

A vehicle laden with explosives rammed into cars and trucks at a checkpoint leading to the entrance of the Presidential Palace in Somalia, killing at least eight people, police said Saturday. The checkpoint is the one used by Somalia’s president and prime minister on their way to and from the airport in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu Nine other people were wounded in the bombing, police spokesman Abdifatah Adam Hassan said.The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility. The group often carries out such attacks in the capital.
US News and World Report

India's Modi Targets Neighbors at UN, but Not by Name

NEW YORK (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but the targets of his address were clear. In a roughly 20-minute speech delivered in-person and in Hindi, he called upon the international community to...
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
US News and World Report

The Latest: Sudan Says Countries Must Cooperate on Vaccines

UNITED NATIONS — The prime minister of Sudan’s transitional government urged world leaders on Saturday to work together to get developing countries more COVID-19 vaccines. In a speech to the United Nation’s General Assembly, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok echoed similar statements from other speakers when he said that making sure countries like Sudan get enough shots is the only way to ensure the safety of the rest of the world.
US News and World Report

Haiti's Leader: Migration Won't End Unless Inequality Does

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said Saturday that inequalities and conflict drive migration. But he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue. “We do not wish to challenge the right of...
US News and World Report

Pranksters Target German Far-Right Party With Election Campaign Stunt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Pranksters posing as a delivery service won a contract from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to distribute a million campaign flyers - instead sending the leaflets back to the party's offices two days before Sunday's election. The AfD, which polls show with support of about 11%,...
US News and World Report

U.S. Republican Senators Slam Release of Huawei's Meng

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio said on Saturday the release of Huawei's finance chief raised serious questions about President Joe Biden's ability to confront the threat posed by the technology giant and the Chinese Communist Party. Rubio, in a text message to Reuters, called on the Biden Administration...
US News and World Report

Cuba Kicks off COVID-19 Vaccine Exports With Shipment to Vietnam

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba said on Saturday it had exported its three-shot Abdala coronavirus vaccine for the first time, sending an initial shipment to Vietnam as part of a contract to supply five million doses to the Southeast Asian country. Scientists in the Communist-run island have developed three home-grown vaccines...
US News and World Report

Protesters in Moscow Allege Online Election Tampering

MOSCOW (AP) — About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party, which increased its share of seats in the State...
AFP

Car bomb kills 8 near Somalia's presidential palace: police

A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint near Somalia's presidential palace Saturday, killing eight people, police said, as the Al-Shabaab jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack. The radical Islamist Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for Saturday's bombing in a brief statement.
US News and World Report

Lavrov Says Mali Asked Private Russian Military Company for Help

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Mali has asked a private Russian military company to help it fight against insurgents, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday at the United Nations. Mali's year-old military junta is close to a deal to recruit the Russian private military contractors the Wagner Group, sources have...
US News and World Report

Catalan Separatist Leader to Attend Hearing in Italy on Oct. 4

MILAN (Reuters) - Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said on Saturday he would be in Sardinia on Oct. 4 to attend a court hearing on his European arrest warrant after being kept in police custody in Italy for less then 24 hours. A court in Sardinia released Puigdemont on Friday,...
The Independent

Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Italy on Saturday to support Afghan women and demand continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let women participate in the educational and political life of the country.Among the groups organizing the protests were members of the Pangea Foundation, which had worked for 20 years on economic development projects for Afghan women before finding itself helping to evacuate them when the Taliban took over. At the protest Saturday, Pangea supporters had a P drawn on their hand. It was the same P that Afghan women wrote on their hands to...
The Independent

Ethiopia to world leaders: Be 'constructive' on Tigray

Ethiopia told the international community Saturday to steer clear of sanctions and avoid meddling over its war with forces from its Tigray region, and to let the African Union work on bringing all parties together.Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders, Deputy Prime Minster Demeke Mekonnen defended his country's conduct in the 10-month-old war.“Prescriptions and punitive measures never helped improve situations or relations,” he said, less than 10 days after the United States threatened to impose sanctions against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders if they don’t take steps soon to stop the fighting.“While...
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
AFP

Mali approaches 'Russian private companies,' slams France at UN

Mali has asked private Russian companies to boost security, Russia's foreign minister confirmed Saturday, as the Malian leader accused France of abandoning the conflict-ridden country by preparing a large troop drawdown. Russian paramilitaries, private-security instructors and companies have grown increasingly influential in Africa in recent years, particularly in the conflict-ridden Central African Republic, where the United Nations has accused Wagner contractors of committing abuses.
