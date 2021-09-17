CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

L.A. Jury Convicts Real Estate Heir Robert Durst of Murder

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years. Durst, 78, will likely die in...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Real estate heir Robert Durst is found GUILTY of murder over 2000 shooting of confidante Susan Berman but wasn't in court to hear verdict after contact with driver who has COVID

Real estate heir Robert Durst has been found guilty of the 2000 murder of a confidante who threatened to retract her alibi over the 1982 killing of his wife. He wasn't present when the Los Angeles jury reached a verdict Friday in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir. Jurors deliberated about seven hours over three days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Robert Durst Found Guilty Of Murder By L.A. Jury; ‘The Jinx’ Subject Faces Up To 25 Yrs Behind Bars

Robert Durst, the infamous millionaire real-estate heir on trial for the 2000 murder of close friend Susan Berman in Benedict Canyon, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday by a Los Angeles jury. Durst, whose appearance in the star of HBO’s documentary The Jinx reignited interest in the case, was not in the courtroom when the verdict in Los Angeles Superior Court was read, having been in quarantine for potential exposure to Covid-19. Under the laws of the Golden State, the 78-year old Durst could face up to 25 years in prison once he is sentenced. L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
AFP

Ex-cop convicted of George Floyd's murder files appeal

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial earlier this year in a case that roiled the United States and laid bare deep racial divisions. The killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020 went viral after being caught on camera and sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades. Chauvin, who in June was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, appealed the conviction Thursday night with a Minnesota district court, on the last day he was able to do so. He accuses the state of prejudicial misconduct and lists multiple issues with the jury selected for the trial, among other objections.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dallas News

‘You should die in a locked closet’: Dallas judge admonished for comments made to a murder defendant

Texas’ Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly admonished a Dallas judge Friday for telling a man sentenced to life in prison that he should die in a locked closet. Chief Justice Robert Burns III, of Dallas’ Fifth Court of Appeals, was a criminal district court judge when he sentenced Charles Wayne Phifer to life in prison without parole, a punishment Burns said wasn’t severe enough.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Woman accused of killing newborn, trashing body after home birth

An upstate New York woman has been charged with murder for allegedly killing her newborn son by fracturing his skull shortly after giving birth at home — and then dumping his body in a basement trash can, officials said. Andee Wright, 30, of Tonawanda, was charged with two counts of...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Berman
Person
Robert Durst
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Jury#Reuters#Superior Court#Hbo#The Durst Organization
Daily Mail

Black man's murder conviction in shooting of white ex-girlfriend is overturned by appeals court because prosecutor 'invoked racial stereotypes and appealed to the prejudice of the jury' by referencing O.J. Simpson case

A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2017 had the verdict overturned after an appeals court ruled that the prosecution's reference to the O.J. Simpson case deprived him of a fair trial by suggesting racial stereotypes to the jury. Joshua Kioni Ellis was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Nurse who found bodies of businessman, wife sues for damages

A home health nurse who discovered the bodies of a prominent Minnesota businessman and his wife in a murder-suicide case is suing their estate and seeking damages for emotional trauma.Lisa Ann Hayes walked in on a grisly scene in April 2019 at the Lake Minnetonka mansion of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs. Irwin Jacobs had fatally shot his wife and then himself amid health and financial troubles, according to investigators. Irwin once held a stake in the Minnesota Vikings and was a nationally known investor who made a fortune as a corporate raider in the 1980s and 1990s.Hayes is seeking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Amber Heard Drags LAPD Further Into $50M Legal Battle With Johnny Depp, Subpoenas Cops Over 2016 Domestic Disturbance

Editor’s note: An error was made in the initial publication of this post. We apologize. Amber Heard is the one seeking LAPD records, not Johnny Depp. Months after first going after the Los Angeles Police Department in her legal battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has doubled down on the cops. In a subpoena approved by Fairfax County courts clerk John Frey on September 20, Heard and her legal team in the $50 million defamation case instigated by the former Pirates of the Caribbean star want to scoop up seemingly everything they can on the department and a quartet of officers...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy