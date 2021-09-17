CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Deaths in WVa This Month Double That From August

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic this month has already doubled the total from August. There have been 286 reported deaths from COVID-19 in September and at least 3,370 since the start of the pandemic, according to state health data. The September total includes at least 32 virus-related deaths added to the count after being reconciled with official death certificates.

KVIA

New Mexico reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, most in months

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s pandemic death roll rose by 20 on Friday, the largest reported single-day increase in months. The state on Friday also reported 885 additional confirmed cases, the largest one-day increase in a week and substantially higher than the recent daily average. The state’s pandemic totals increased to nearly 240,000 cases and just over 4,600 deaths. The last time the state’s daily report on additional deaths was larger was in May when the total jumped by 114 after an audit. Before that, the state hadn’t reported a daily increase of 20 or more since February.
PUBLIC HEALTH
weaa.org

Maryland marks 10K deaths from COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has directed flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of more than 10,000 state residents who have died from COVID-19. The state reported Thursday morning that 21 more Maryland residents have died from the virus. That brings the total number of...
MARYLAND STATE
State
West Virginia State
US News and World Report

WVa Virus Cases Drop for First Time in Months; Deaths Way Up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia have fallen dramatically in recent days, bringing a hope that the latest surge is at or past its peak but prompting warnings that deaths and record hospitalizations will continue to swell before dropping, too, officials said Monday. The number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News On 6

Oklahoma Surpasses 10,000 Deaths From COVID-19

The number of Oklahomans confirmed to have died from COVID-19 has now passed 10,000. The state health department reported 42 deaths since its last update Wednesday. 10,025 people are now confirmed to have died in Oklahoma alone since the pandemic began. That’s equivalent to roughly the population of Coweta. In...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSAW

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 3.1 million people in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 10,528 more vaccine doses were delivered since Thursday’s report. Vaccinators reported 3,650 people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dose for the first time -- and 6,600 shots completed people’s vaccinations, either with their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A few hundred went into the arms of people from outside of the state, such as people who travel to work here.
WISCONSIN STATE
Jim Justice
Pocahontas
scttx.com

Covid-19 Update: August Death Toll Continues to Rise as Fatalities Are Confirmed

September 25, 2021 - According to the Texas DSHS Covid-19 Dashboard, two new deaths were reported today bringing September's number of reported deaths to 16. Remember, the date the death is reported and the date of death isn't the same. Once a death has been confirmed to be due to COVID-19 it is added to the dashboard as a new reported fatality. The new death is then added to provisional data and is counted on the actual date of death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

213 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 200 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 7, 2021, 213 fully vaccinated individuals died of the novel coronavirus. The deaths represent 3% of the 6,472 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state in the same period.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,071 New Cases, 34 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,071 new coronavirus cases and 34 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,402,826 cases and 29,064 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,641 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 662 in ICUs. The state says 12,645,207 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,175,591 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 332 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed and 67 are probable cases. This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 67 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/tpN5FXoE56 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 24, 2021 There have been 8,091 total hospitalizations and 118,689 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WDBJ7.com

16 COVID-19 deaths in Martinsville and Henry County since August 1

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After going more than two months with only two COVID-19 deaths in Martinsville and Henry County, the COVID-19 death rate has surged. “We could not imagine we would be here at this point in time, after the surge of people wanted to get vaccinated and use rounding up the troops to get everyone vaccinated,” said West Piedmont Health District’s Nancy Bell.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Tacoma News Tribune

Washington state records over 7,000 deaths from COVID-19

More than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington state, according to data from the state Department of Health. The state reported the milestone on Tuesday, The Seattle Times reported. Washington eclipsed 6,000 deaths on July 12 and 5,000 deaths on March 3 this year. The nation’s first reported...
WASHINGTON STATE
Health
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,400 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Dip Below 800

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,405 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .01% to 4.38%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
stjohnsource.com

Territory Records 67th Death From COVID-19

A 59-year-old St. Thomas man has died of COVID-19, raising the territory’s death toll from the virus to 67, the Health Department reported Wednesday. The death is the 10th since Sept. 1 as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus continues to spread in the territory. As of Wednesday, there were 121 active cases on St. Croix, 53 on St. Thomas and 4 on St. John, according to the Health Department’s daily report.
PUBLIC HEALTH

