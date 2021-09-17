US SEC Awards $11.5 Million to Two Whistleblowers in a Single Case

SJC rejects attempt to overturn part of $21m award in tobacco case. The state Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday rejected Philip Morris USA Inc.’s attempt to overturn part of a $21 million jury award against the tobacco company in 2019. The Suffolk Superior Court jury had awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $11 million in punitive damages to Pamela Laramie and the estate of her late husband, Fred Laramie. Pamela had sued Philip Morris, accusing the company of causing the death of her husband in 2016 by marketing dangerous cigarettes to him roughly five decades ago, getting him addicted. The Lynn resident ended up dying at the age of 59 of lung cancer after smoking the company’s cigarettes for most of his life; the habit started when he was handed a sample pack of Marlboro cigarettes by a salesman. Philip Morris fought the $11 million portion of the jury award, saying punitive damages were precluded by a nationwide tobacco settlement in 1998 in which the state attorney general’s office participated. But the SJC on Wednesday drew an important distinction between the two cases: The “wrong” that Pamela Laramie sought to remedy was the loss she and her daughter suffered from Fred’s death, while the “wrong” that the attorney general sought to address was the state’s increased medical expenses caused by the company’s deceptive marketing practices. The SJC also rejected the company’s argument that it was prejudiced against by erroneous or improper statements during the jury trial. — JON CHESTO.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO