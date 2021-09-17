CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US SEC Awards $11.5 Million to Two Whistleblowers in a Single Case

By Felipe Erazo
financemagnates.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Friday that it had granted a total of $11.5 million in awards to two whistleblowers who gave critical information in investigations led by the watchdog. According to the press release, such assistance helped the SEC to make successful enforcement action. The...

