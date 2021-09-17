A Grain of Truth: Steffensens get prison time for stealing millions from farmers

Three members of a Beadle County family have been sentenced in connection with the now defunct H&I Grain marketing business. The judge handed out the maximum possible five-year sentence in the South Dakota State men’s and women’s prisons to both 40 year old Jared Steffensen and his wife 36 year old Tami Steffensen. Jared’s mother, 69 year old JoAnn Steffensen, had a two year prison sentence suspended on the condition that she serve 120 days in county jail. In addition, all three are liable for restitution to the victims for nearly $5 million in losses ($4,966,491.80).

