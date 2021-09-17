A Grain of Truth: Steffensens get prison time for stealing millions from farmers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2017, our KELOLAND News Investigation began looking into fraud concerning H&I Grain. One of the owners of the elevator, Jared Steffensen, was selling grain without paying farmers and then gambled away as much as $10 million dollars, hedging commodities. His wife Tami and his mother JoAnn both pleaded guilty to helping to cover up the crimes. Our cameras were there for the final chapter in this investigation.www.keloland.com
