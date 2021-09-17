Aragami 2: The best abilities to cut your way through the night

Aragami 2 has a lot of abilities that can make your character a hell of a lot deadlier. But the skills truly vary in usefulness. To help with this, I’m going to share what I consider to be the best (and some of the worst) skills in the game, so you have a better idea of how to spend your ability points. It’s worth mentioning that the game really doesn’t last long enough for you to get enough points for everything, but you can reset your skill tree for gold, so experimentation is also fine. We also have a handy guide for easily farming experience quickly, which will help you get more points. Without further ado, here are some of the best skills.