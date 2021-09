The City of St. Augustine has fresh design proposals for King Street as it mulls plans to take ownership of the street from the Florida Department of Transportation. Ownership would give the city design control over the street, one of three entry corridors in St. Augustine. The city says King Street is an important part of its mobility plan. The city would also take ownership of Cathedral Place and Cordova Street, which are part of the network of traffic improvements it plans to make along with King Street.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO