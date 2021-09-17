Is Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse An Overrated Film?
When rumors started swirling about an animated Spiderman movie that would introduce Miles Morales to mainstream audiences for the first time ever, many dismissed the out of nowhere Spiderman film and deemed it a failure even before the review embargo lifted. Starring Shameik Moore (Dope, Cut Throat City), Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, The Edge of Seventeen), Mahershala Ali (Green Book, Moonlight), the animated feature follows the Brooklyn teen Miles Morales who becomes the masked crusader after he's bitten by a radioactive spider on the subway. The teen ends up meeting Peter Parker (played by Jake Johnson) and the heroes from the different dimensions battle an evil Kingpin.
