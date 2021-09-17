Is Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse An Overrated Film?

If you were to ask me who is in the top ten best actors of this generation, Tom Hardy would be on that list. The man just has that killer tough guy swagger and the natural ability to play the most intimidating characters. From the Kray twins in 2015’s Legend, to the rogue soldier/MMA fighter Tommy Riordan from 2011’s Warrior, and to the beefy prison brawler Charles Bronson in 2008’s Bronson, Tom Hardy is one of those actors who is just a wizard at playing tough characters in more serious movies. How has he not won an Oscar yet? I have no idea, but he will in the near-future. The last time he was actually nominated for an Oscar was back when he played the treacherous John Fitzgerald in 2015’s The Revenant alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. What a performance that was. I smell an Oscar his way soon. So he can play some seriously dramatic and physically challenging roles, but what about what many actors shoot for nowadays? Of course, I’m referring to the great comic book roles that they can stick with for many years. Oh, but Tom Hardy was already in one comic book movie role as the famous Batman villain Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. That is one of his best roles to date, especially if you take into account the crazy amount of physical work he put into the role. Packing on that much muscle to take on Christian Bale’s Batman means serious commitment from his part.

