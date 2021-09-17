Town of Bluffton continues ghost road acquisition program
The town of Bluffton is working to acquire Pritchard and Colcock streets in Old Town as part of its ghost road acquisition project. “Ghosts roads” are roads in the town that have an undetermined history of ownership. The town has taken on the project to claim these roads because without clear ownership, it cannot spend “public funds on private property” for infrastructure improvements, attorney Richardson LaBruce said.www.blufftontoday.com
