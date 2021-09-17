CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds: Allan Saint-Maximin's fine individual goal spares beleaguered Steve Bruce yet more Toon misery after Raphinha fired the visitors ahead after just 13 minutes

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllan Saint-Maximin scored a superb individual goal to rescue a point for Newcastle and under-pressure manager Steve Bruce in a riveting 1-1 draw against Leeds at St James' Park under the Friday night lights. Leeds winger Raphinha opened the scoring fortuitously, his wicked bending cross bouncing into the corner after...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

Steve Bruce's rant was unbecoming of a Newcastle United head coach

That was Steve Bruce’s response to an entirely reasonable question after Newcastle United’s defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday. Bruce – whose side were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United – was asked about his decision to take a short holiday last week. However. the local newspaper journalist who asked the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle winger Saint-Maximin: More I'm on pitch more I can help

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin was delighted with his goal in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United. The 24-year-old picked up possession on the edge of the penalty area and evaded a series of challenges before blasting an unstoppable shot back across Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier and into the net.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle goalscorer Saint-Maximin admits frustration after Leeds draw

Newcastle United attacker Allan Saint-Maximin admits there's great disappointment after their 1-1 draw with Leeds United. In a tense battle, Saint-Maximin's equaliser hauled his team back into the game but he could not find a winner. He told Sky Sports: "We are really disappointed tonight because the team gave everything...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Raphinha
Person
Karl Darlow
Tribal Football

Bruce relieved as Saint-Maximin earns Newcastle point against Leeds

Allan Saint-Maximin's fine equaliser lifted the pressure on Newcastle boss Steve Bruce as his side earned a point against Leeds. After a week when Bruce had to defend his position following further criticism from fans, the mood turned ugly inside a packed St James' Park when Raphinha cut in from the right and sent his cross into the far corner of Karl Darlow's goal after 13 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Allan Saint-Maximin promises more after inspiring Newcastle draw with Leeds

Allan Saint-Maximin is confident there is more to come from him after he lit up Newcastle’s pulsating Premier League encounter with Leeds. The mercurial Frenchman scored a stunning equaliser to hand the Magpies a 1-1 Premier League draw with Marcelo Bielsa’s men on Friday evening, and might even have snatched victory at the death after treating the St James’ Park faithful to a virtuoso display of high-octane dribbling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds#Newcastle 1 1 Leeds#St James Park
SB Nation

Match Recap: Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United

Leeds United were frustrated in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park as Leeds continue to wait for their first win of the season. The Whites started well, opening the scoring on 16 minutes as Bamford played the ball wide to Raphinha, whose swinging cross was perfectly placed for Rodrigo in the middle. The clever Spaniard dummied the ball, catching the keeper off-guard as the ball bounced all the way into the far corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Newcastle 1-1 Leeds in Premier League 2021

Raphinha wins the position and manages to make a slight contact, but the ball arrives without force to the goalkeeper. Both Newcastle and Leeds are already at St. James' Park, ready to play a new chapter in the current tournament. 2:48 PM4 days ago. Requests for explanation. Marcelo Bielsa asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
punditarena.com

Allan Saint-Maximin pokes fun at Sunderland fan after goal against Leeds

Allan Saint-Maximin took to Twitter to poke fun at Sunderland fan after his magnificent goal against Leeds United on Friday night. Saint-Maximin was given the man-of-the-match award after his incredible performance against Leeds, and he was unlucky to only get the one goal on the night. After the game, Saint-Maximin...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Newcastle vs Leeds: Raphinha, Saint-Max trade super goals in super draw

Newcastle vs Leeds: Raphinha and Allan Saint-Maximin traded sensational first-half goals as their sides played to a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park on Friday. Raphinha opened the scoring after 13 minutes, but Saint-Maximin hit back with a fantastic solo effort just before halftime. The draw makes point no. 2 of the season for Newcastle, while Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa now have three and remain winless with reports of growing discontent inside the club (more below).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Koewn: Newcastle success depends on Saint-Maximin fitness

Former England defender Martin Keown says Allan Saint-Maximin's fitness will be key for Newcastle United this season. The 1-1 draw with Leeds still leaves Newcastle without a win from their opening five Premier League matches and Keown believes they need to keep the Frenchman fit if they are going to have any chance of surviving this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Allan Saint-Maximin promises more goals after scoring a stunning equaliser to hand Newcastle a Premier League draw against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side

Allan Saint-Maximin is confident there is more to come from him after he lit up Newcastle's pulsating Premier League encounter with Leeds. The mercurial Frenchman scored a stunning equaliser to hand the Magpies a 1-1 Premier League draw with Marcelo Bielsa's men on Friday evening, and might even have snatched victory at the death after treating the St James' Park faithful to a virtuoso display of high-octane dribbling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Newcastle and Leeds stay in doldrums after 1-1 draw

Newcastle United and Leeds United fought out a 1-1 draw in an entertaining Premier League clash at St James' Park on Friday and the result did neither side any favours as it stretched their winless starts to five games. The result left Newcastle 18th on two points and piled more...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy