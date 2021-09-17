Newcastle 1-1 Leeds: Allan Saint-Maximin's fine individual goal spares beleaguered Steve Bruce yet more Toon misery after Raphinha fired the visitors ahead after just 13 minutes

Leeds United were frustrated in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park as Leeds continue to wait for their first win of the season. The Whites started well, opening the scoring on 16 minutes as Bamford played the ball wide to Raphinha, whose swinging cross was perfectly placed for Rodrigo in the middle. The clever Spaniard dummied the ball, catching the keeper off-guard as the ball bounced all the way into the far corner.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO