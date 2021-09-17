Students Are Damaging School Bathrooms For Attention On TikTok

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A dangerous TikTok trend has reached a school district in Westmoreland County. Two viral challenges on TikTok are calling for the destruction of school bathrooms. At Hempfield Area Senior High School, two sophomore students are being investigated for damaging a bathroom. A soap dispenser and a mirror are just a couple of things missing from the bathroom. Law enforcement says it is the outcome of the “Bathroom Challenge” and the “Devious Licks” challenge on TikTok. The school sent a letter to parents on Monday describing the challenges and saying anybody guilty will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. “Please take...

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO