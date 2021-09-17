Adrian Yanez booked to meet Davey Grant on Nov. 20 at UFC Fight Night event
Adrian Yanez will look to continue his unbeaten UFC run this fall.
The rising bantamweight returns to action against Davey Grant on Nov. 20 at a UFC Fight Night event expected to take place in Las Vegas. A person with knowledge of the booking confirmed the news to MMA Junkie following a report by ESPN Deportes.
Yanez (14-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) last fought in July when he picked up a second-round TKO win over Randy Costa at UFC on ESPN 27. The 27-year-old Yanez is on a seven-fight winning streak, with his last defeat in 2018.
Meanwhile, Grant (14-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC) is looking to bounce back into the win column following a loss to Marlon Vera in June. Prior to the defeat, the Englishman was on a three-fight winning streak.
Below is the updated fight card for the Nov. 20 event.
- Joanne Calderwood vs. Alexa Grasso
- Aori Qileng vs. Cody Durden
- Cheyanne Buys vs. Loma Lookboonmee
- Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
- Sean Brady vs. Michael Chiesa
- Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
- Azamat Murzakanov vs. Marcin Prachnio
- Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez
