Protests

Extremism Experts Say the Media Is Overhyping Potential Violence at Tomorrow’s “Justice for J6” Rally

By Ali Breland, Bio
Mother Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Depending on your news habits, you might think that we’re on the precipice of another January 6th-style insurrection. “Capitol Police memo warns of potential for violence during September 18 rally,” reads one CNN headline about Saturday’s “Justice for J6” right-wing rally, which is being organized by a former Trump 2016 campaign staffer. “The Capitol Will Face Its Biggest Security Test Since Jan. 6 On Saturday,” reads another from NPR.

Vox

Not much happened at the “Justice for J6” rally. But the far right’s focus is elsewhere.

On Saturday, a rally by supporters of former President Donald Trump came and went peacefully, with a heavy police and media presence and only a handful of arrests. Before the event, officials in DC were focused on preventing a repeat of January 6 — but more than eight months after the insurrection, far-right groups have shifted their focus to more local causes that could nonetheless have a major impact on national politics.
WTOP

PHOTOS: ‘Justice for J6’ rally in DC

The “Justice for J6 rally was held in D.C. Saturday. It is organized by a group calling for justice for those who, eight months earlier, stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly insurrection. The fencing was up at the U.S. Capitol and law enforcement groups were at the ready. The...
PROTESTS
The New York Times

U.S. Officials Warn of Potential Violence at Capitol Rally

Newly installed security fencing surrounds the Capitol in Washington on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times) Federal law enforcement officials have concluded that supporters of former President Donald Trump flocking to Washington this weekend to rally for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot “may seek to engage in violence,” as authorities ramp up security around the Capitol to prepare for potential unrest.
PROTESTS
foxbaltimore.com

'We are prepared': Police hope for calm but plan for violence at Justice for J6 rally

If there’s one thing Washington DC is accustomed to it is protest. But the recent addition of more protective, albeit temporary, fencing around the US Capitol and a significant increase in police presence in that part of DC, proves it will take time before life along this corridor of powerful returns to normal in the wake of January 6. That's when protestors stormed the building, unleashing violence in an effort to overturn the legal election of President Biden.
PROTESTS
KITV.com

Opinion: What's really behind the 'Justice for J6' rally

The so-called "Justice for J6" rally, a right-wing protest Saturday to support the insurrectionists facing criminal charges in the January 6 attack, was smaller than expected. It also lacked the mayhem and violence the Department of Homeland Security feared might break out. But that doesn't mean it wasn't dangerous. The...
PROTESTS
goodmorningamerica.com

Washington braces for 'Justice for J6' rally: The Note

The nation's capital is battening down the hatches in anticipation of right-wing protesters who claim those detained in connection to the Jan. 6 attack are being held unfairly. Fencing is up around the U.S. Capitol and law enforcement agencies are on high alert amid concerns far-right extremists could be among...
PROTESTS
WTOP

‘Justice for J6’ rally disperses with few incidents

#NOW: The “Justice for J6” rally. pic.twitter.com/JngLQyqI5I — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 18, 2021 (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez) U.S. Capitol Police and law enforcement officers are everywhere around the Capitol this morning, ahead of noon rally for those jailed after Jan. 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/e3MtX0x0uC — Mitchell Miller (@mmillerwtop) September 18, 2021 (WTOP/Mitch Miller)
PROTESTS
NBC Washington

Justice for J6 Rally in DC This Weekend: What to Know

Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., are beefing up security ahead of a rally planned for Saturday. Here's what to know. The rally is in support of hundreds of people arrested and charged with violently storming the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Between 550 and 600 people face federal charges in...
PROTESTS
Washington Times

Capitol fence going back up for Saturday’s ‘Justice for J6’ rally

The fence blocking the U.S. Capitol from visitors will return nearly two months after it was removed, as part of the security measures for a Saturday rally backing hundreds of people accused of storming the building on Jan. 6 in support of then-President Trump. The fence will be reerected one...
PROTESTS
fox5dc.com

DC bracing for 'Justice for J6' rally at US Capitol

WASHINGTON - D.C. residents and law enforcement are preparing for the "Justice for J6" rally planned for Saturday on the west lawn of the Capitol. Organizer Matt Braynard said Sunday he estimated on the event permit that 700 people will attend, but that it's difficult to know exactly how many will be there.
PROTESTS

