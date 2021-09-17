Extremism Experts Say the Media Is Overhyping Potential Violence at Tomorrow’s “Justice for J6” Rally
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Depending on your news habits, you might think that we’re on the precipice of another January 6th-style insurrection. “Capitol Police memo warns of potential for violence during September 18 rally,” reads one CNN headline about Saturday’s “Justice for J6” right-wing rally, which is being organized by a former Trump 2016 campaign staffer. “The Capitol Will Face Its Biggest Security Test Since Jan. 6 On Saturday,” reads another from NPR.www.motherjones.com
Comments / 0