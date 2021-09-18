WV Gov. Jim Justice Says He Won’t Mandate Covid Vaccine But Urges People To Get It: ‘We Just Are Gonna Keep Lining the Body Bags Up’
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice once again expressed frustration with those who are unwilling to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Speaking at a Covid briefing on Friday, the Republican said that the vaccine is “the only thing that I have left in my arsenal that will make this get better.” However, Justice reiterated that he will not issue a mandate for certain workers, as the federal government has done.www.mediaite.com
