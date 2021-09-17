CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers QB Justin Herbert positioned for big performance vs. Cowboys

By Gavino Borquez
 9 days ago
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert started his sophomore campaign on a strong note against Washington, who was second in the NFL in both total and passing defense a season ago.

Connecting with eight different targets, Herbert finished with 337 passing yards and a touchdown. Had his receivers not dropped seven passes, two of which would have been scores, Herbert might been the most productive signal-caller in Week 1.

Herbert now looks ahead to this weekend’s matchup against the Cowboys, who allowed 379 yards and four touchdown passes to QB Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the season opener.

After putting together a solid outing against one of the most premiere defenses, Herbert should benefit immensely from Dallas, who has some holes along the defensive line and question marks in the secondary.

Starting edge defenders Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory will not play. Even with Lawrence and Gregory on the field last week, Brady was only knocked down twice and he was never sacked despite throwing 50 times.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ offensive line only allowed six pressures on 49 dropbacks against a fearsome front. With backups Dorance Armstrong and Tarell Basham starting, Herbert should have plenty of time to distribute the wealth.

Even with Bryan Bulaga out, Storm Norton should provide a serviceable starter at right tackle after holding his own against reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chase Young.

With time to throw, Herbert should have success against a secondary that was sliced a week ago aside from cornerback Trevon Diggs, who blanketed wide receiver Mike Evans.

Here were Brady’s stats against Dallas’ two other primary corners.

• Anthony Brown: 7 of 8 passing, 121 yards, one touchdown, 158.3 passer rating.

• Jourdan Lewis: 6 of 11 passing, 74 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 68.0 passer rating.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will draw the majority of the attention. Even then, Jalen Guyton, Josh Palmer, Jared Cook and Austin Ekeler are all capable of making good things happen in the passing game.

Like last weekend, look for offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to let Herbert cook early and often this Sunday.

Fantasy owners, Herbert is a must start.

CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons pick eventual Matt Ryan replacement, Chargers get big WR for Justin Herbert

This quarterback class hasn't gotten off to a rousing start, but I still think that come draft time, teams will be giddy to pick prospects at the most valuable position on the field. And what does make the 2022 draft class of quarterbacks genuinely fascinating is that there's no clear-cut No. 1. There's going to be serious debate between Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell, Carson Strong, and Malik Willis.
NFL
