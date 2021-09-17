Podcast: How Rockets president Gretchen Sheirr sees the 2021-22 season

Photo courtesy of Houston Rockets

Gretchen Sheirr, who was recently named as the new president of business operations for the Houston Rockets, joins our latest episode of the RocketsWire Extra podcast to share her personal story and reflect on her first few months running the business side of the franchise.

Sheirr is one of the only women in the NBA to lead a team’s business operations, and she’s part of a diverse leadership group in Houston that also includes Rafael Stone and Stephen Silas — who are among a very small number of Black general manager-head coach partnerships. In the podcast, Sheirr offers her thoughts on the importance of that diversity, along with her perspective on working closely with owner Tilman Fertitta.

Other topics include business changes for the 2021-22 season; new ticketing promotions and fan engagement initiatives at Toyota Center; the business impact of the June 22 draft lottery and Jalen Green’s arrival; and the team’s messaging strategy to fans for the new season. Tune in!

