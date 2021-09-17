CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Petrikin Exiting Paramount Pictures

By James Hibberd
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Veteran communications chief Chris Petrikin is leaving his role at Paramount Pictures.

Petrikin has served as the company’s Executive Vice President of Global Communications and Corporate Branding since 2017. He previously served as Chief Communications Officer for 20th Century Fox and as SVP of Communications at William Morris. Before joining PR, he worked as a reporter and editor for several publications, including Variety and Inside Magazine .

The decision comes in the wake of a structural shakeup at the studio, with the news breaking earlier this week that CEO Jim Gianopulos will exit the company and that his role will be assumed by Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins. Petrikin reported directly to Gianopulos.

Parent company ViacomCBS has been restructuring its executive ranks to prioritize streaming over theatrical films .

