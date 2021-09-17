This Is What Really Causes Razor Burn
Anyone who shaves has dealt with razor burn at some point. You get out of the shower and towel off only to feel your legs, underarms, or face begin to sting and itch. Razor burn is an annoying and often painful effect of irritation on the skin that can leave you with a rash, bumps, and tenderness on the area. It can be caused by a variety of things, from the quality of your razor to the temperature of your shower or bath water.www.healthdigest.com
Comments / 0