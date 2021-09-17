CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

This Is What Really Causes Razor Burn

By Anne Taylor
healthdigest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who shaves has dealt with razor burn at some point. You get out of the shower and towel off only to feel your legs, underarms, or face begin to sting and itch. Razor burn is an annoying and often painful effect of irritation on the skin that can leave you with a rash, bumps, and tenderness on the area. It can be caused by a variety of things, from the quality of your razor to the temperature of your shower or bath water.

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

Does Detoxing Your Feet Really Work?

There is no scientific evidence to support claims that detoxifying the feet works or has health benefits. Manufacturers of foot detox pads and foot baths make claims that “toxins” in the body can be removed through the feet through these products, treating and reducing the risk of diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, skin conditions, hair fall, insomnia, anxiety, depression, and cellulite deposition. None of these claims, however, are backed by evidence.
LIFESTYLE
MedicineNet.com

What Causes Toenails to Thicken?

Your toenails are made of keratin, which help protect the delicate soft tissues, nerves, blood vessels, and muscles in your toes. However, toenails can thicken for various reasons, such as wearing tight shoes, nail bed trauma, and fungal infections. 5 causes of thick toenails. 1. Onychomycosis. Onychomycosis is a fungal...
SKIN CARE
countryliving.com

Reba McEntire Revealed the $40 Beauty Product That Gives Her Skin Ultimate Hydration

Reba McEntire is the country queen of red carpets and, thanks to a little internet sleuthing, we now know her #1 secret to dewy, glowing skin. In 2019, the 66-year-old revealed to Closer Weekly, that moisturizer is the one beauty product she can’t live without. Not only did she reveal that moisturizer in general is her go-to, she also shared the brand she loves to us as well: “Love me some Watercress Hydration Cascade by Farmhouse Fresh. I apply before makeup and right after cleansing at night.”
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Us Weekly

This Eye Cream Could Visibly Reduce Dark Circles in Just 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re stuck in an endless cycle. Our eye area always looks so tired, so we try using an eye cream to help remedy the situation. The thing is, the eye cream doesn’t work, so we just get tired of looking tired — and we just end up looking more tired the more we try to even fix that tired look. Now we’re getting tired of even saying the word “tired”!
SKIN CARE
healthdigest.com

The One Body Part That Ages Faster Than Everywhere Else

While aging is a part of life, it can be a huge stress factor for many people. There's a whole industry that sells creams and surgeries to help you look younger, but your body is continuously aging. But all of your body doesn't age at the same time. Some parts are older than others. You are probably familiar with the ones you can see.
EINSTEIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Razor Blade#Shaving#Skin Irritation#Gillette Venus
latest-hairstyles.com

39 Flattering Hairstyles for Thinning Hair That’ll Boost Volume

Finding the best hairstyles for thinning hair can be a challenge. But, with the right hairstyle and product line-up, you can create volume-boosting looks that even girls with the fullest and thickest hair would be jealous of! Take a look at these trendy photos and find your next inspiration that will give life to your thinning and flat hair.
HAIR CARE
thedoctorstv.com

Excessive Sweating: What Might Be Causing You to Perspire So Much

Sweating is natural and healthy, but what about excessive sweat?. Our bodies produce sweat (concentrated in places like the palms of our hands, feet soles, forehead, and armpits) and for a variety of reasons, including regulating body temperature, outside temperatures, and even our emotions, dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman tells Real Simple.
FITNESS
Williston Daily Herald

What causes acne in adolescents and adults?

Acne is a common skin condition that often appears for the first time during adolescence. However, acne can develop at any age. In fact, Intermountain® Healthcare notes that it’s even possible for people who never had acne as a teen to develop it later in life. Even though acne is...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

The Simple Diet Hack Dermatologists Swear By For Younger-Looking Skin

Glowing skin doesn’t come easily for many of us. Maintaining a healthy-looking complexion requires a stringent routine of cleansers, moisturizers and skincare treatments, and even still one bad night of sleep can ruin everything. But as it turns out, skincare isn’t just based on our topical products. Diet and nutrition...
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About Scalp Peeling

A dry scalp can be uncomfortable, and when it leads to itching and peeling, it can be embarrassing. There are several causes of dry scalp, including dermatitis, dandruff, and psoriasis. Finding out the cause of your dry scalp will help you and your doctor determine which treatment option is best.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Ghd platinum plus: We tried the brand’s smart straightener and it made our hair super shiny

Where would we be without ghd? Iconic in the world of haircare, the brand has been saving us from bad barnets since 2001, with a series of launches that have revolutionised heat styling.And, while ghd has gone on to create some of the best tools in the industry – from the soft curl tong (£129, Very.co.uk) to the helios hair dryer (£159, Johnlewis.com) – it is the instant smoothing power of the brand’s flat irons that remains as apparent today as it was two decades ago.Since the launch of its original IV straightener (£92.50, Johnlewis.com), ghd has released a number...
HAIR CARE
healthdigest.com

Don't Shave In The Opposite Direction Of Hair Growth. Here's Why

Trying to get a perfect, smooth shave every time can sometimes seem impossible. You may develop irritated skin, red bumps, or itchy skin after shaving various parts of the body — face, armpits, legs, and bikini area. Then, there's the question of which way to shave. Should you shave in the direction of hair growth or against the grain? How do you even determine which way your hair grows?
HAIR CARE
WWD

The 25 Best Under-Eye Patches to De-Puff and Brighten Dark Circles

Click here to read the full article. The delicate under-eye area is the thinnest and most sensitive skin on your face. There’s also a multitude of issues that commonly pop up there. Some of us struggle with dark circles and heavy bags. Others can’t get rid of puffiness, no matter how hard we try. Then, there’s the concern of fine lines and wrinkles. Sometimes they’re all rolled together, and it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the cause is. According to Beverly Hills based Board-Certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, there are many factors that contribute to these issues, including one’s complexion type and...
SKIN CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Very Short Bob Haircuts for a Chic and Bold Look

A very short bob is a haircut that’s in-between a pixie and a regular bob. One could even say it’s like an extra long pixie. I caught up with celebrity stylist Nick Stenson, a Matrix ambassador and a Senior VP for Ulta, to see what kind of advice he has for this daring cut.
HAIR CARE
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It May Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has been in the news recently after actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness—but she's far from the only one. MS is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. With that in mind, it's important to be aware of any warning signs. While the manner in which the disease begins is somewhat unpredictable, experts say there are a few symptoms that tend to show up first. And one early sign in particular can appear when you're walking. Read on to see if you've experienced this tell-tale MS sign.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy